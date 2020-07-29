Live updates: NASA’s Mars rover set for launch from Cape Canaveral

NASA and United Launch Alliance are in the final hours before launching a rover and helicopter to Mars from Florida’s coast. This mission has been decades in the making and was designed to search for signs of life on Mars and collect samples to return to Earth.

The liftoff is scheduled for 7:50 a.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station where ULA will launch its Atlas V rocket with the rover named Perseverance and the chopper nicknamed Ingenuity on their journey to the red planet.

The weather is currently promising for the two hour launch window, according to the U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron. As of Wednesday morning, there is an 80% chance of favorable launch conditions. Cloud cover remains the primary concern.

Follow updates below throughout the countdown and liftoff:

July 29, 12 p.m.

NASA Administrator makes final remarks before liftoff.

“Life may very well still exist on Mars today” - @JimBridenstine opens #Mars2020 mission briefing the day before @NASAPersevere is scheduled to liftoff for @NASA’s eleventh mission to Mars (would be ninth robotic landing). @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/uAzMSQ6fag — James Sparvero (@News6James) July 29, 2020

11 a.m. Best viewing options

ULA shared this visibility map of the launch track for the Atlas V. People from all over Florida and Southern Georgia should be able to see the rocket at varies times in the flight path.

Wondering when and where you may see the #AtlasV launch of Mars 2020? This visibility map shows when and where your best chances are to see the rocket in the Southeastern U.S.! Launch is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 7:50amEDT from Cape Canaveral. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/TvenL8IlDv — ULA (@ulalaunch) July 29, 2020

