Live updates: NASA’s Mars rover set for launch from Cape Canaveral

Liftoff scheduled for 7:50 a.m. Thursday

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

The ULA Atlas V rocket and Mars 2020 mission with the Perseverance rover sit on Space Launch Complex 4 at Cape Canaveral. (Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance)
NASA and United Launch Alliance are in the final hours before launching a rover and helicopter to Mars from Florida’s coast. This mission has been decades in the making and was designed to search for signs of life on Mars and collect samples to return to Earth.

The liftoff is scheduled for 7:50 a.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station where ULA will launch its Atlas V rocket with the rover named Perseverance and the chopper nicknamed Ingenuity on their journey to the red planet.

The weather is currently promising for the two hour launch window, according to the U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron. As of Wednesday morning, there is an 80% chance of favorable launch conditions. Cloud cover remains the primary concern.

Looking to learn about the mission? Read about why this NASA robot is the most complicated mission to the red planet yet.

Follow updates below throughout the countdown and liftoff:

July 29, 12 p.m.

NASA Administrator makes final remarks before liftoff.

11 a.m. Best viewing options

ULA shared this visibility map of the launch track for the Atlas V. People from all over Florida and Southern Georgia should be able to see the rocket at varies times in the flight path.

