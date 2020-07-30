NBA providing free coronavirus tests in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA announced the league is providing free coronavirus tests in Orlando.

The league said this new community testing program will provide thousands of free COVID-19 tests in Orlando and team markets in the country.

UnidosUS, the National Urban League, the NBA, and private laboratories identified communities most in need of testing for the virus.

Free COVID-19 tests are being administered at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

Anyone interested in a test from this site must make an appointment at this link.

More than 27,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The DOH said more than 451,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.