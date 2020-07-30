Osceola Schools to require students to wear face coverings at all times in classrooms

The Osceola County School District announced students will be required to wear face coverings at all times while in the classrooms.

The district goes back to school on Aug. 24.

[RELATED: Everything you need to know about Osceola County’s back-to-school plan]

Polk County Schools and Volusia County Schools will also require face coverings on campus when students return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face coverings will be required for Polk County students K-12 when they are on school grounds or on district-provided transportation.

This does not include when a student is involved in an activity when a face covering would not be appropriate.

Polk district officials said school employees will help students with the new safety measure.

The district will also grant exemptions to students with medical waivers.

School officials in Volusia County said face coverings will be worn by students, employees, and visitors while on school property.

This includes school buses, class changes, cafeteria lines, and any other space where social distancing guidelines can not be followed.