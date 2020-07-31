82-year-old man dies after golf cart crash in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – An 82-year-old man crashed a golf cart and later died after he suffered a medical emergency while driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving the golf cart east on Talley Ridge Drive around 10:30 a.m. Friday when he suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to lose control and cross the westbound lane of Talley Ridge Drive then enter the north shoulder.

The golf cart then crashed into a one-foot stone retaining wall.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Friday’s incident marked the second deadly golf cart crash this week in The Villages.

On Tuesday, a 79-year-old man driving a golf cart was involved in a crash with an SUV on Madero Drive and Zaragoza Place.