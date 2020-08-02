Here’s how Volusia County is preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County government officials gave an update to the public on Saturday evening, ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials said the storm’s strength and path can change at any moment, but at the time, forecasters said the storm was expected to affect the county by Sunday afternoon.

The county encouraged residents to spend the remaining hours prior to the storm trying to obtain any emergency supplies that might still be needed.

Volusia County Beach Safety officials urged people to not enter the water at the beaches and said they had already made several rescues on Saturday.

Vehicles were prohibited on the beach as of 2 p.m. Saturday. Beach safety officials said before vehicles are allowed back on, there will be an assessment of locating sea turtle nests along the beach.

Several emergency storm shelters are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sunday. Because of social distancing measures in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county said a limited amount of people will be allowed inside each facility and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

Emergency management officials said the storm is expected to be mostly a wind event, with a total rainfall of 2-4 inches expected near the coast.

Voluntary evacuation orders were also given for low-lying areas and barrier islands.

Officials urged members of the public to head to the western part of the county to ride out the storm.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that it also has extra deputies on patrol this weekend.

