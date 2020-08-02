82ºF

Man faces arson, sexual battery charges in murder of Port Orange woman

67-year-old woman found dead in smoke-filled home

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Dougnitrio Smith (Volusia County Jail)
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police arrested a man Saturday on murder and arson charges in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman.

Officers found Elizabeth Adams dead Tuesday at a home on the 1400 block of New Bolton Drive. Police were called to the area in reference to a call for smoke in a building.

An autopsy of Adams’ body revealed she suffered multiple injuries and was likely killed, according to police.

Officers say Dougnitrio D. Smith was involved in Adams’ death. Police arrested the 22-year-old on first-degree murder, arson, arson with great bodily harm, burglary with battery and sexual battery on a physically helpless victim charges.

Kathryn Mason (Volusia County Jail))
Investigators say Kathryn C. Mason was also arrested on a dealing in stolen property charge in relation to the investigation.

Both Mason and Smith are being held in the Volusia County Jail. Smith is being held without bond.

