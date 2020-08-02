Tropical Storm Isaias warnings haven’t stopped beachgoers in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Red flags flying didn't stop beachgoers from soaking up the sun and enjoying the waves ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

“Cat 5 means stay away, Cat 1 everyone likes to stay and play,” kite surfer G. Lukeman said. “That’s perfect for us to get out and have fun. People have to remember there’s a lot of riptide out there, water is moving fast.”

In Port Canaveral, the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port has set hurricane condition “ZULU,” meaning the port is closed, and ceased all waterside and vessel operations.

Jetty Park also shut down at noon Saturday and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is set to close Sunday as preparations continue for the storm.

Brevard County’s public safety director said Saturday that preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias do not include ordering evacuations or opening shelters. However, officials said plans could change if the forecast changes.

In Volusia County, officials said cars will no longer be allowed on the beach until after the storm.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shelters will open in Volusia County beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

“[We have] hand sanitizer, literally five gallon buckets full,” Jim Judge, director of Volusia County Emergency Management, said. “We got help and we can give small bottles to people who come into the shelter.”

Brevard Ocean Rescue leaders said crews spent much of the weekend sweeping the beaches for loose items, securing lifeguard towers and other precautions for the possibility of strong winds including gusts up to 65 miles per hour.

