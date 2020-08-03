WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share an update on COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

[THE PRESS CONFERENCE IS AT 4 P.M. ON MONDAY, YOU CAN WATCH IN VIDEOPLAYER ABOVE]

There have been more than 29,000 cases of coronavirus in the county, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This is ten times the amount since June 1.

“It will likely live with us into the fall,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The DOH also reports 856 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 239 people have died from coronavirus in Orange County.

The recovery rate is 87 percent, according to Dr. Raul Pino

[RELATED: With busiest Florida testing sites closed, new coronavirus cases drop significantly]

State-run testing sites have been closed for the past couple of days due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Testing at the Orange County Convention Center will resume on Tuesday.

Free coronavirus testing will also resume at the Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County on Tuesday.

Here’s a list of Orange County testing sites.

An Orlando firefighter who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year is donating his plasma to help patients who are suffering from COVID-19.

[RELATED: After recovering from COVID-19, Orlando firefighters donate plasma to help others]