After series of launch delays, SpaceX targeting Friday for 10th Starlink launch

SpaceX is targeting this Friday to launch the 10th round of Starlink satellites, according to the U.S. Space Force. This will mark the fifth attempt for Elon Musk’s company to send it’s next round of internet-beaming satellites to space.

SpaceX last attempted to launch the group of Starlink satellites was on July 11, but like three previous attempts the liftoff was called off.

The Falcon 9 launch is now scheduled for Friday between 1:07 and 1:18 a.m., according to the launch forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron. Liftoff will happen from Kennedy Space Center’s historic launchpad 39A.

SpaceX has yet to confirm the launch attempt.

Weather officers are predicting a 70% chance of favorable launch weather, those conditions improve to 80% if the liftoff pushed to Saturday. The primary weather concern for launch day will be thick mid and upper level clouds streaming across the region, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

Here are four things you need to know for the launch when it does happen:

What’s on board: 57 Starlink communications satellites and two spacecraft for BlackSky Global. BlackSky purchased a ride through Spaceflight Inc., a company that arranges transport for spacecraft and payloads to space.

Landing information: About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster will target an automatic landing on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

After this launch, SpaceX will have launched nearly 600 Starlink satellites. The goal is to create a network of satellites to produce high-speed internet anywhere in the world. SpaceX has yet to say when the internet will go live but recently the company launched a website where people can sign up to get updates on service availability. According to that website, Starlink is targeting service in the Northern U.S. and Canada in 2020.

SpaceX heard feedback from the astronomy community about the shear number of Starlink satellites and possible interference in astronomical observations and has worked to address those concerns. For this launch all the Starlink satellites are equipped with a visor that can be deployed to block sunlight from hitting the brightest spots of the spacecraft. SpaceX says this will help prevent the satellite from reflecting sunlight down to Earth and interfering with astronomical observations. The company also previously tried a darkening technique on one of the satellites that reduced its reflectivity by about half, according to SpaceX.

Check back throughout the week and the countdown for updates on the launch.

