Volusia fairgrounds set to have symptomatic COVID-19 testing lane

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Holly Hill Mayor Chris Via said a symptomatic testing lane is coming to the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

[RELATED: Symptomatic testing lanes coming to state-supported COVID-19 testing sites across Florida]

This will start on Monday.

Via and the rest of the mayors in Volusia County have wanted this to improve the turnaround time for results.

Last month Via tested positive for COVID-19, he had to get a second coronavirus test after results from his first test never came.

[RELATED: Holly Hill Mayor tests positive for COVID-19]

The news of his positive test came from his second test.

Via realized people in the county shouldn’t wait two weeks to get results on their COVID-19 tests.

His ultimate goal is to get result time reduced to three days or less.

The mayor said the state will be operating and funding four new lanes at the fairgrounds.

The symptomatic lanes will be self-swab.

The self-swab test will be guided by a health professional for people with symptoms of the virus.

There will also be a lane for rapid antibody testing and results will be produced in 30 minutes.

There will also be two lanes for general testing.

Mayor Via said the result turnaround time will be three to five days.

The fairgrounds will operate each day besides Wednesday.