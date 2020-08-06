Don’t drink it: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer is much more prevalent.

It's great for keeping hands clean, but it's not safe to swallow.

The CDC says some children might drink hand sanitizer by mistake and some people might think it’s a substitute for alcoholic drinks, but it’s not.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently put out a warning to be on the lookout for methanol in some hand sanitizers distributed in the U.S.

Methanol is toxic and can even poison people through their skin.

The CDC said 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico were hospitalized between May and June for methanol poisoning after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Four of them died, six developed seizures while in the hospital and three were discharged with new visual impairments.