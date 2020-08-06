91ºF

Local News

Travelers to Florida from New York, New Jersey no longer need to quarantine

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues new executive order

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: travel, Florida, coronavirus, national, florida
FILE- People walk by the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is ticking closer to its record high as it tries for a fourth straight gain. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher after the first 30 minutes of Wednesday, Aug. 5, trading, following up on gains in European markets and across much of Asia. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
FILE- People walk by the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is ticking closer to its record high as it tries for a fourth straight gain. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher after the first 30 minutes of Wednesday, Aug. 5, trading, following up on gains in European markets and across much of Asia. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly five months of being told to quarantine following their arrival in Florida, travelers from the Tri-State area no longer need to do so after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order Thursday.

Since March, anyone traveling from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to Florida was ordered to quarantine for 14 days after arriving. The Tri-State area was once considered the epicenter of America’s coronavirus outbreak.

DeSantis issued a new executive order Thursday removing the requirement that travelers from the New York Tri-State area quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Florida.

While New York has reported about 100,000 fewer COVID-19 infections than Florida, the deaths and hospitalizations show the true impact of the virus. New York has reported more than 25,000 fatalities and nearly 90,000 hospitalizations. On Thursday, Florida’s death toll was approaching 7,800 with more than 29,000 hospitalized since March.

Across the U.S., more than 150,000 people have died from the virus and more than 4.7 million people have been infected.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: