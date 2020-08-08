Orange County School District reaches agreement with Education Support Professionals Association

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School District has reached an agreement with the Education Support Professionals Association.

The OESPA is the union of custodians, transportation workers, clerical workers, maintenance workers, technology workers, food service workers, paraprofessionals, and uniformed security guards.

The district will provide masks and gloves to union members, according to OESPA.

MOU highlights: *District is to provide masks, gloves, etc. *Working in the clinic is voluntary (We proposed a stipend... Posted by OESPA - Orange Education Support Professionals Association on Friday, August 7, 2020

Union officials said the district will conduct health screenings.

A union member will qualify for medical relief of duty if exposed to coronavirus, according to union officials.

The OESPA said high-risk employees or anyone who serves as a primary caregiver of a high-risk person will qualify for accommodations.

Good afternoon All, Today's bargaining session has concluded as we were able to reach an agreement on the final issue... Posted by OESPA - Orange Education Support Professionals Association on Friday, August 7, 2020

Union officials said face shields will be provided for clinical staff and anyone assigned to students with disabilities.

Custodians will be notified when they enter an area in which an employee or student tests positive for the virus, according to the OESPA.

Union officials will discuss the latest update with the union members next week.