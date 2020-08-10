Arrests made in shooting that killed 6-year-old girl in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A woman and her boyfriend are facing charges after a child got a hold of a stolen hand gun that was left unsecured in a home and fatally shot the woman’s 6-year-old daughter, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. June 30 at a home on Washington Street NE.

Records show Natalie Ranga-Sammy Eno, 6, was somehow shot when a juvenile sibling found a gun. She died as a result of her injuries.

“Initial investigation has led investigators to believe this is a tragic accident involving siblings,” police officials said in a news release at the time. “As this is an open, ongoing investigation, further details are unavailable at this time.”

On Monday, police announced that the victim’s mother, Naomi Ranga-Sammy, had been arrested on charges of child neglect and culpable negligence while her boyfriend, Gregory Hillman, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, child neglect and culpable negligence.

Police said the gun used in the accidental shooting had previously been reported stolen out of Palm Bay and had been left unsecured in the home before the shooting.

Both Ranga-Sammy and Hillman were booked into the Brevard County Jail.