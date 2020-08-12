A look inside Osceola County classrooms ready to welcome students amid COVID-19

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Desks are spaced 4 feet apart and are all facing the same direction at Osceola County Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said schools are also keeping track of where students sit.

She said they will be using seating charts in the classrooms and on the buses so that they can keep track of who students interact with.

Pace said having this information will help the district and the Florida Department of Health in contact tracing, should someone test positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent said they've worked this summer to stock up on supplies to ensure every classroom and hallway is equipped.

“Lots of soap, lots of paper towels have been bought, bottles of cleaner and paper towels have been installed in every classroom, three hand sanitizer stations in every hallway,” said Pace.

In addition to cleaning supplies, Pace said they have also upgraded the air circulation in the schools.

“Rather than opening windows, we worked really hard this summer to do some additional extra preventative maintenance for all of our HVAC systems and chillers,” Pace said.

The district has added additional custodial time, so that cleaning can happen throughout the school day.

Lunch will also look different for students this school year.

Pace said they have spaced out the cafeteria tables and are utilizing outside tables as well.

Students will also be facing one direction in the cafeteria when they eat.

An additional lunch period has been added at most schools, according to Pace, to help lessen the amount of students eating at the same time.