ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash in the area of Lee Road and Davisson Avenue in Orange County on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. and the vehicle hit pole.

Investigators said the driver was rushed to the local hospital and died at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.