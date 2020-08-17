Brevard Schools still missing 1,600 laptops from distance learning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Despite 1,600 remote learning laptops remaining unreturned from distance learning in the spring, Brevard Public Schools officials say there are enough devices for students choosing eLearning for returning to school this year.

School board member Tina Descovich said there should be enough laptops for everyone at this point.

"We've only had about 2,000 parents, especially in the elementary range, request laptops so far so we should have no problems meeting the needs at this point," Descovich said. "If parents have concerns or have been told otherwise, they need to contact their principal," the school board member continued.

The district said the remaining unreturned computers equals a financial loss of about $750,000.

If students are keeping them thinking they’ll use them again this year, the district said those computers will stop working after their first six months.

Brevard Public Schools is hopeful more of the laptops will be returned but says students who do not bring them back will not get in trouble.

Descovich said the district is ready for reopening on Aug. 24.

"We're going to be doing some training on eLearning for the teachers to get them more prepared and we need people to contact their school if they are planning on coming back and have still not contacted the school," she said.

The district said a few thousand students are still not registered yet.