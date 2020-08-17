Lake County Schools to begin offering free COVID-19 tests for students

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Before the semester begins, Lake County Schools is offering a chance for students to get tested for COVID-19 for free.

Testing sites will be set up at East Ridge High School, Eustis High School, Umatilla High School and South Lake High School from Tuesday until Friday from 7 a.m. to noon each day. An additional testing site at Lake Square Mall will be open on those same days from 7 a.m. to noon outside and noon to 7 p.m. inside.

Before showing up at any of the sites, parents must register in advance online by clicking this link. Parents will receive an email with instructions on how to receive the test results.

Parents should bring an ID and a health insurance card to the testing site, if they have one. Results for the nasal swab tests should be provided within three days, before school starts on Aug. 24.

Last week, Lake County Schools tested 3,000 employees and among them, six were positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 10.

Testing for students and teachers is not required but it is recommended.