Days before start of school year, 5,500 Brevard students still not registered, district says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools on Friday reported 500 fewer students were not registered for the first day of school on Monday, but 5,500 students still had yet to notify their schools about their plans for the upcoming semester.

A district spokeswoman said lots of families are making last-minute decisions.

"We've actually seen a lot of issues with just parents not being sure about different options," Katherine Allen said.

Rockledge High School Spanish teacher Lucha Hunt said returning to face-to-face learning during the coronavirus pandemic will bring uncertainty.

"One day at a time, I think all of the teachers are very preoccupied," Hunt said. "Hopefully, everything's going to be alright, that we follow the safety procedures so that we can keep teaching our students," the teacher continued.

The district said pallets of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and plexiglass were delivered to every school by Friday.

The tons of personal protective equipment were previously stockpiled at the district’s supply warehouse.

Allen said the district is ready to go for the first day of school.

“There’s been an immense amount of work that has been done,” she said. “It’s been nonstop, all hands on deck for many, many months now.”

Preparations will likely continue over the weekend for some district employees.

The district hopes more families will notify their school about their plan for their kids before Monday.

“Let your schools know whether you’ve chosen Brevard Virtual, [Florida Virtual School], home school, eLearning, in-person. Just let your schools know,” Allen said.