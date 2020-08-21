Flagler County closes applications for coronavirus financial relief

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is closing its online portal for individuals to apply for coronavirus financial assistance now that it has met its quota.

The county allocated $5 million in federal CARES Act money to help residents who are struggling to pay their bills as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“We have reached our quota for the $5 million allocated for the grants,” Health and Human Services director Joyce Bishop said in a news release. “For those of you that have already submitted an application and have an appointment, please be sure to keep your appointment.”

At that appointment, applicants should bring all of their bills being claimed -- not just the most recent one with the total amount owed -- as well as their driver’s license or ID.

“If you are submitting your lease as proof of your rent, please be sure that the lease is current, the address is correct, and that it is signed by all parties,” Bishop said. “If you are missing documents, or have incomplete documents, you will have to reschedule your appointment.”

Appointments are being held at 1000 Belle Terre Boulevard, which is located just past Tractor Supply. Applicants should follow the signs to the brick David I. Siegel Adult Day Care building.

“We are reviewing applications daily for payment processing,” Bishop said. “We appreciate residents’ patience as we work to get the funding out as quickly as we can.”