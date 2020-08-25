Orange County School District reminds parents to not send kids to school if they are sick

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School District is reminding parents to not send their kids to school if they are sick.

The district said if anyone in the student’s household is sick the student should stay home.

School officials said if someone in a household has gotten a coronavirus test and the results are still pending the student should not go to school.

OCPS parents, in order to keep everyone safe and healthy in our schools and facilities it is extremely important that we... Posted by Orange County Public Schools on Monday, August 24, 2020

OCPS said if a parent or student has known exposure to someone with COVID-19 the student should not go to school.

The district added parents should consider getting a COVID-19 test for the student if they were around someone who tested positive.

School officials said the student will need to self-quarantine in all of the cases listed above.

OCPS said if a student develops COVID-19 symptoms they should self-isolate for 10 days from first symptoms.

Orange County Schools listed all of the updated guidelines at this link.