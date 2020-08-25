Students, staff in quarantine after COVID-19 cases reported at Osceola schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Students and staff members from several schools in Osceola County are in quarantine following reports of COVID-19, according to officials with the school district.

Officials with the Osceola School District said on Tuesday, just one day after students returned to school for face-to-face learning, that at least nine schools have been impacted by reports of possible COVID-19 infections.

According to a spokeswoman for the school district, some of the following incidents took place over the two-week planning period before students returned to school and the district was notified of the incidents on the first day of school Monday:

Celebration High School: 7 students, 1 adult under quarantine

Celebration K-8: Notified six parents tested positive. Their children are quarantined (multiple).

Harmony Middle School: 5 teachers in quarantine awaiting test results, 4 teachers with positive test results (pre-planning exposure) | Note: None of these teachers who have been confirmed positive have been on campus since the start of the school year for children so there has been no exposure that we are aware of to students, the school district said.

Neptune Elementary School: 5 teachers in quarantine, 1 with positive test

Ventura Elementary School: 1 positive staff member, under quarantine

Hickory Tree Elementary School: 1 positive staff member, under quarantine

A district-level teacher is also under quarantine with a positive test result, a spokesperson for Osceola Schools said.

The district was made aware of the following coronavirus-related reports on Tuesday, according to the spokesperson:

Koa Elementary School: Teacher under quarantine with positive test result

St. Cloud High School: 2 students reported positive tests | Note: They have not been on campus and will quarantine. One teacher is awaiting results, according to the district.

Students who returned to the classroom for face-to-face learning, versus the online options offered for the semester as the coronavirus pandemic continues, were met with new health and safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the use of face coverings and enforcement of social distancing guidelines.

As of Tuesday, more than 10,800 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Osceola County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Health. Overall, Florida has reported a statewide total of more than 605,500 cases since March 1.

