Application process for individual grants from CARES Act to begin in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The application process for individual grants from the CARES ACT will begin in Seminole County on Wednesday.

Seminole County officials said $82 million was allocated for the county to help businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial disbursement of CARES Act funds shows $10 million will go toward small business grants, $7 million toward individual grants, and up to $3 million for non-profit grants.

The applications for business grants end at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and the applications for individual grants start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Applications for the grants can be found at this link.