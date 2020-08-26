Orange County Schools make changes to face covering policy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School District made changes to the face covering policy on Tuesday night.

School officials said face coverings will not be required for students who have been approved for a face covering waiver due to a medical condition.

Documents of the waiver will be reviewed by a district medical advisor, according to school officials.

The district said any mask with an exhalation valve is not permitted.

School leaders said neck gaiters and neck buffs will no longer be worn as a face covering.

Health experts say neck gaiters could even spread the virus further than not wearing a mask at all.