New COVID-19 testing site set to open at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new COVID-19 mobile testing site is opening in Orlando next week, according to a news release from the city.

Officials with the City of Orlando announced the new drive-thru site will open at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday and will be pedestrian-accessible.

“Located within city neighborhoods, sites will provide enhanced access for pedestrians and users of other forms of mobility, like biking and public transportation for those with an appointment,” the news release said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

Testing will be free to Orlando residents and will be offered by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Orlando and Orange County residents can begin making appointments at 8 a.m. on Friday by visiting orlando.gov/covid19testing.

Residents do not need to experience symptoms to be tested but must be 18 or older and have a valid ID.

The site will become the latest mobile testing site to open in Orlando to help increase testing within city neighborhoods. The mobile sites operate on Wednesdays and rotate to new locations each week, according to the release.

Anyone looking to be tested at the new site, which is set to open at 1 Citrus Bowl Place, should review the following details:

Testing will be done with no out-of-pocket cost to the Orlando resident.

The site will use a nasal swab test that will allow medical first responders from the Orlando Fire Department to administer the test while individuals remain in their vehicles.

GENETWORx will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health. Results are typically provided after five days.

If residents don’t get a call within seven days in regards to their test, they can visit www.covid19resultsfl.com or contact the GENETWORx Lab at 850.583.2419.

Individuals who are tested and awaiting results, should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in the home and community.

Please note, testing is not available inside Neighborhood and Community Centers.

Other COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida can be found using this interactive map.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.