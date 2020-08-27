Plexiglass and sanitation stations ready for Volusia County students return

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Josie Stumph said she’s ready for the new school year as Volusia County students start next Monday. Her classes will be smaller as some are taking her class online.

“I feel that the hard work behind the scenes has been worth it because we are ready. It’s different but we’re doing everything we can to make it feel safe.”

Stumph teaches 5th grade language arts and social studies. Her decorated room is filled with books and messages of positivity, but there’s also plenty of space for separated desks with plexiglass shields along with a sanitation station.

“We have lots of reminders around the room as well as procedures that we’ll practice at the beginning of the year for hand sanitizing, washing, keeping clean, keeping their masks on,” she said.

School leaders showed News 6 how all rooms follow the same safety procedures, and each teacher is equipped with a PPE kit full of cleaning supplies. The hallways also have reminders to socially distance and to wear face masks. Jason Watson who is the school’s principal, shared their Covid reopening plan which highlighted daily temperature checks, cafeteria rules and reminders that no parents or visitors are allowed on campus. He also emphasized the importance of reassuring teachers that it’s safe to return to class.

“They were very nervous. So, we had to really be purposeful about explaining our procedures and making sure that we’re available to answer any questions, because that is how you start to make people comfortable,” said Jason Watson, Principal.

Stumph said cleaning regularly and enforcing all the safety protocols helps her feel much safer but the school year will certainly be different.

“I would do anything to go back to what it was at the beginning of last year,” said Stumph. “I’m excited for the new year. I hope that we can make it work, so we stay in school so that these students, although it may be a little bit different, can still have those experiences.”