March on Washington commemoration held in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A March on Washington commemoration is being held in Orlando.

Fifty-seven years ago the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom was held and was the same day Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

5:42 p.m.

The crowd is listening to Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at Orlando City Hall.

5:33 p.m.

Orlando Police officers gather ahead of the start of a march from City Hall to Orlando Police headquarters.

5:12 p.m.

The March on Washington rally in Orlando started at 5:12 p.m.