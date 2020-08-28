March on Washington commemoration held in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A March on Washington commemoration is being held in Orlando.
Fifty-seven years ago the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom was held and was the same day Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
5:42 p.m.
The crowd is listening to Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at Orlando City Hall.
5:33 p.m.
Orlando Police officers gather ahead of the start of a march from City Hall to Orlando Police headquarters.
5:12 p.m.
The March on Washington rally in Orlando started at 5:12 p.m.