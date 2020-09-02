1,291 more workers at Universal Orlando hotels facing layoffs or temporary layoffs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – WARN notice documents show 1,291 more workers at Universal Orlando hotels are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs. The employees work at hotels at Universal Orlando but are Loews Hotels and Co employees.
This past Friday, News 6 reported more than 1,900 employees in Central Florida with Loews Hotels and Co and Marriot were facing layoffs or temporary layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the updated list showing the number of hotel employees facing layoffs or temporary layoffs in Central Florida:
- Loews announced 311 employees with Royal Pacific Resort are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 457 employees with Sapphire Falls Resort are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 191 employees with Universal’s Aventura Hotel are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 256 employees with Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites
- 76 employees with Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Surfside Inn and Suites
- 475 employees at the Portofino Bay Hotel on Universal Boulevard are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 176 employees with the Lakewood Support Facility are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 164 employees with the Cabana Bay Beach Resort on Adventure Way are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 200 employees at the Hard Rock Hotel are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- Marriott announced 601 employees are facing layoffs at the Orlando World Center Marriott on World Center Drive, the layoffs are expected to be permanent on Oct. 30
- 187 employees at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa are facing layoffs
- 154 employees at the Marriott Village Orlando Complex are facing layoffs