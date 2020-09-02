1,291 more workers at Universal Orlando hotels facing layoffs or temporary layoffs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – WARN notice documents show 1,291 more workers at Universal Orlando hotels are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs. The employees work at hotels at Universal Orlando but are Loews Hotels and Co employees.

This past Friday, News 6 reported more than 1,900 employees in Central Florida with Loews Hotels and Co and Marriot were facing layoffs or temporary layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the updated list showing the number of hotel employees facing layoffs or temporary layoffs in Central Florida: