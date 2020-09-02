Orange County Sheriff John Mina sits down to talk about Salaythis Melvin shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina met behind closed doors with state leaders and a local activist on Tuesday to discuss the deputy-involved shooting death of a man at the Florida Mall.

Salaythis Melvin, 22, was shot in the back on Aug. 7 as he ran from Agent James Montiel in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

According to an incident report, Montiel said he believed Melvin was reaching for a gun in his waistband when he decided to shoot.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“I get it. People want know what’s happening with the case, and we’re open to letting people know,” Mina told News 6 after the meeting.

But he said he is limited on what he can say about it as the investigation is out of his hands.

“It takes about 60 to 90 days for FDLE to complete the review, and then they give it to the state attorney’s office, and it’s up to the state attorney’s office for how long that goes back,” Mina said.

“I think it went really well,” said Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando.

The meeting with Mina was held in Bracy’s Metrowest office with Rep. Travaris McCurdy, D-Orlando.

“We don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, as you would expect in any situation and in any room, but the important thing was the need for dialogue,” McCurdy said.

“I feel more informed of what’s going on,” Miles Mulrain said.

Mulrain has helped organize many of the demonstrations that have happened around Orange County since Melvin’s shooting.

Demonstrators have chanted demanding answers from the sheriff’s office.

Mulrain participated in Tuesday’s meeting with the sheriff, and he said he emerged with hope.

“We can’t lose sight that this is going to be a long battle. This is not going be over with one meeting or one sit down,” he said. “This is going to take work, but we’re all here ready to work.”

“Certainly anytime someone dies, especially at (Melvin’s) age, we know there’s going to be frustration and concerns, especially with the family and friends,” Mina said. “What I would say is let the process work out, let the investigation be complete before people jump to conclusions about what exactly happened.”