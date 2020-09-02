Woman shot and killed in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed in Cocoa on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Cocoa Police Department said detectives responded to the shooting on Fiske Boulevard around 5:54 p.m.

Police said when officers got the scene the woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said officers attempted to render aid until medics got to the scene.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officers said detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering physical evidence.

Authorities said they are following leads at the moment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

Police said callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards up to $5,000 in the case.