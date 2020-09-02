‘Shoot her, bae:’ Woman tells girlfriend to fatally shoot ex during fight, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A woman shot her girlfriend’s ex-girlfriend nine times at her partner’s request during a fight about Facebook, all while the victim was recording the altercation on her phone, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said they received a call Tuesday evening about a shooting at an apartment complex on North Fiske Boulevard and when they arrived, they found Nitekka Nesha Lennear, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds to her chest, forearm, back, neck and side.

Lennear was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Records show Lennear’s girlfriend told police that she and Lennear went to the apartment complex to confront 21-year-old Aniyah Terriana Roshay Thomas, who is Lennear’s ex-girlfriend, and 19-year-old Leniquea Venice Byrd, who is Thomas’ girlfriend and a cousin of Lennear’s girlfriend.

The victim’s girlfriend said the two couples were fighting “over a Facebook post and a Facebook status change,” according to the report.

Police said Lennear and Thomas dated for a year but their relationship ended in July after a domestic violence incident.

While at the apartment, Lennear’s girlfriend said she hit Thomas as the two were at the top of the stairs and at that point, Lennear went to the bottom of the stairs to leave, records show.

Thomas then started yelling at Byrd, telling her “shooter her, bae, shoot her,” according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim’s girlfriend heard multiple gunshots then saw Lennear lying at the bottom of the stairs.

Lennear’s girlfriend also provided police with an eight-minute video that Lennear was filming on her phone. The video starts with Lennear and her girlfriend in the car heading to the apartment complex to confront the other couple, it then shows Lennear’s partner and ex-girlfriend fighting and it ends with loud bangs and Lennear falling to the ground and the screen going black, records show.

After the shooting, police said Thomas and Byrd ran from the complex.

Thomas was interviewed and said she didn’t know what happened because she was involved in a fight with Lennear’s girlfriend and it was only after she was confronted with the video that she admitted that it was her voice telling Byrd, “shoot that (expletive), bae,” according to authorities.

Byrd did not speak with police about the shooting.

Thomas and Byrd are both facing second-degree murder charges.