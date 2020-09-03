Man, woman found dead in car in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning in east Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to East Colonial Drive near Shepard Road for a vehicle that struck a guardrail.

Deputies found the man and woman unresponsive in the car. The victims were later pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

East Colonial Drive is closed in both directions from Chuluota Road to North County Road 13.

No other details have been released.

UPDATE: @OrangeCoSheriff said this is a death investigation. They found a man and woman unresponsive inside a car at around 6:30 am. They were later pronounced dead.



We’ll have a live report @news6wkmg at nine pic.twitter.com/Omk9LJKE4z — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 3, 2020

East Colonial Drive is shut down in both east bound and west bound lanes between Chuluota Road and Fort Christmas Road due to law enforcement activity. Traffic is being diverted. Drivers please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8Rb3nqqeLz — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 3, 2020

Watch News 6 and check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates.