Man, woman found dead in car in east Orange County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

An investigation is underway in east Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning in east Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to East Colonial Drive near Shepard Road for a vehicle that struck a guardrail.

Deputies found the man and woman unresponsive in the car. The victims were later pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

East Colonial Drive is closed in both directions from Chuluota Road to North County Road 13.

No other details have been released.

