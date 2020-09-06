2,564 COVID-19 cases reported as Floridians prepare to celebrate Labor Day

As people begin to crowd the beaches and pack the theme parks, coronavirus cases in Florida continue their trend of staying below 5,000. However, health officials fear that trend may soon be lost.

The state of Florida reported 2,564 new coronavirus cases Sunday. The new cases bring the state’s overall total to 646,431 since March.

The state reported 112 new hospitalized patients on Sunday, bringing the number of people who stayed in hospitals due to the virus since March to 40,024.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 3,163 people receiving care primarily for coronavirus at hospitals across Florida on Sunday.

The positivity rate -- the percent of people who tested positive for the first time compared to the overall tests for the day was 5.06% as of Sunday’s report.

Infectious disease experts say the rate should remain below 10% for at least two weeks to show a decline in infections. Florida’s rate of infection has remained below 10% since Aug. 12.

Florida’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 12,001 and includes 152 non-residents and 11,849 Florida residents.

Virus-related deaths are often delayed in reporting, which means those individuals likely died within the past two weeks.

Over 180,000 people have died in the U.S. after complications from COVID-19.

The fear health officials have is that the number of deaths could accelerate if the population lets its guard down during the Labor Day holiday.

Health officials closer to home are also warning that Labor Day could be a repeat of past holidays.

“Please, please do not make the same mistakes we all made on Memorial Day weekend. Wear your masks, watch your distance and wash your hands and we will continue to decrease this and put it under control,” Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Central Florida region:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 7,633 35 690 1 235 1 Flagler 1,412 19 111 0 15 0 Lake 6,787 33 460 0 129 0 Marion 8,859 65 819 5 218 6 Orange 37,074 108 1,143 9 387 0 Osceola 11,517 45 569 4 133 0 Polk 17,799 106 1,907 4 468 0 Seminole 8,361 36 594 4 182 3 Sumter 2,042 21 220 1 55 0 Volusia 9,772 37 721 1 197 1

Editor’s note: The numbers and data referenced in this story are publicly available on the Florida Department of Health website here and on the AHCA dashboard here.

