Olympia High School going to online learning for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 tests

Olympia High School will shift the entire school to LaunchEd@Home learning for the next two weeks after several positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed and connected through Florida Department of Health contract tracing, according to an announcement from Orange County Public Schools.

All 922 face-to-face students and 190 staff members will return to campus on Monday, Sept. 21, school officials said. There will also be no extracurricular or co-curricular activities.

There are 156 students and staff that have been identified as having direct contact with the six individuals who tested positive and one is pending, according to officials.

According to FDOH, these cases are a result of community spread and not spread at school. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County provided specific information to the families directly impacted.