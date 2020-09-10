Ever see an alligator sunbathe in snow? In Colorado you can

Did you ever think you’d see an alligator in the snow?

Well, thanks to a gator farm in Colorado we now get to enjoy snow gators.

Colorado Gator Farm shared a video on their Facebook page of several alligators laying in the recently fallen snow on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Massive Sanford fire evacuates 800 homes | UCF suspends frat, sorority over COVID-19 | Tropics active on peak of hurricane season]

A staff member said in the Facebook post, “What’s amazing is these dinosaurs have chosen to climb out of the geothermal pond, to climb out onto the snow and sunbathe. Even on an overcast day.”

Located in Southern Colorado, the gator farm is situated on a geothermal well that keeps the pond water nice and toasty at 87 degrees. This allows the alligators to live in this environment.

The gator refuge posted a similar video in January 2018.