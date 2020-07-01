Ding dong: Nearly 9-foot alligator missing limbs found on Florida doorstep

That’s not a package anyone wants to find on their doorstep.

In typical Florida fashion, Tampa residents found a huge alligator hanging out on their doorstep Tuesday.

The 8 foot, 9 inch gator, which was missing two limbs, was camped out and refusing to leave the family’s home despite their best efforts, according to a Facebook post by Croc Encounters.

Full Screen 1 / 9 Nearly 9-foot alligator missing limbs found on Florida doorstep. (Credit: Croc Encounters)

Karina Sura Paner and John Paner, contracted nuisance alligator trappers who run Croc Encounters in Hillsborough County, got the emergency call to remove the gator.

The Facebook post said, “He was not too happy to be evicted from his comfortable, shady spot as he smashed everything in sight upon exiting.”

The homeowners even put a sign on their garage saying, “Delivery Stop! Leave Packages here! ALLIGATOR at front door!! (seriously).”

According to Croc Encounters, the alligator was likely missing its two limbs from getting in a fight with another alligator.

Even with missing limbs, that didn’t stop this feisty animal from getting comfy at what it hoped might be its new home.