New ramp from SR-408 to open as part of I-4 Ultimate Project

Road crews in Orlando are ready to unveil a new ramp that will bring a sigh of relief to thousands of drivers.

On Saturday, a new ramp from eastbound State Road 408 to Orange Avenue will open for drivers.

The closure, destruction and remodel was part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

The new ramp will come up about half a mile sooner than the previous exit.

Crews said that because of the location change, the ramp will not be accessible for anyone getting on S.R. 408 from I-4.

The tolls, which had been suspended due to construction, will be put back in place as early as next Thursday, officials said.