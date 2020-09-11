‘We’re back:’ Orlando bar owner prepares to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bar owners across Central Florida are getting ready to reopen after the state announced bars are allowed to reopen starting on Monday.

Bars originally closed in March with a brief reopening in June. The state forced them to shut their doors again due to a spike in coroanvirus cases later that month.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced Thursday bars are allowed to reopen on Monday at 50% capacity.

Staff at The Beacham in downtown Orlando spent Friday preparing for next week’s reopening.

John SanFelippo co-owns The Beacham and several other venues in downtown Orlando.

“Getting this energy back in downtown Orlando is going to be extremely important,” SanFelippo said.

New safety measures are being put in place at The Beacham in downtown Orlando as bars prepare to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. (WKMG)

He said during the pandemic and closures, he laid off 250 employees. He has since hired many back and said he can’t wait for nightlife to return.

“People want to socialize and we have to socialize in a different way that we used to before,” he said.

SanFelippo said they are taking safety precautions when they reopen. They’re requiring people to wear masks and get their temperature checked.

They’re also limiting capacity inside the venue. SanFelippo said it can hold around 1,200 people, but they’re capping it at 250.

Staff are also setting up pods around the venue. People are required to stay in their pods and sit at tables with their group instead of roaming around the club.

SanFelippo said the community will need to do their part so bars can stay open.

“We need the community when they come in to respect the social distancing guidelines we create so we don’t find ourselves in the position that we found ourselves in June and that was being open for two weeks and getting shut down again,” he said.

SanFelippo said The Beacham is reopening on Friday.

