Outages leave thousands without power in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Orange County residents were without power on Monday, according to an outages map from Duke Energy.

According to the online interactive map, 3,133 customers were without power around 4:15 p.m. on Monday from the area of the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee to beyond the Westside Campus of Orange Technical College in Winter Garden. At that time, 29 total outages had been reported in Orange County, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Duke Energy’s map said at least one of the outages was caused by equipment going offline.

[TRENDING: Worker falls to his death from StarFlyer attraction | Smuggled spider monkey to live at Brevard Zoo | Family reacts as rocket explodes over Alaska]

The outages were first reported around the same time Monday afternoon when News 6′s radar showed storms blowing through the area.

Hurricane Sally, which is currently swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi border as early as Tuesday, is to blame for the increased rain chances in Central Florida’s forecast, according to News 6 meteorologists.

Sally is just one of seven systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

According to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos, storm activity in Central Florida could continue through the afternoon.

“The second half of the day will be rather active with scattered storms around. During slow moving rain events there could be minor flooding with anticipated rainfall amounts to possibly add up quickly to a couple of inches of water on the ground,” Cokinos said.

[READ MORE: Here’s how to report, get updates on power outages in Florida]

Cokinos said strong storms could also bring wind gusts near 40+ mph.

Most of the storms are expected to clear up by the evening, according to Cokinos.

“Most of the activity will be gone by the evening with the exception of a few storms over western zones,” she said.

At last check, Duke Energy’s map showed power was expected to be restored by 11:15 p.m.

Click here to get updates on the outages.