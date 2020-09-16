Deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County deputies are searching for a missing 47-year-old man who may be in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members told deputies Fletcher Grosskreutz, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was last seen on Nicklaus Circle in Cocoa around 11 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said they’re concerned for Grosskreutz’s well-being after he sent text messages to his girlfriend making comments about harming himself.

Grosskreutz is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has medium-length gray and brown hair, a gray and brown goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, white shorts, black flip flops and a black hat, according to the description provided by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Grosskreutz is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office North Precinct General Crimes Unit at 321-264-5208 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 321-633-7162.