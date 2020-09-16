Groundbreaking ceremony held for senior housing development

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County broke ground Wednesday on a new development designed to bring affordable housing to dozens of low-income seniors.

Madison Landing is a seven-story complex planned near the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and Oak Ridge Road.

The 110-unit development will provide one and two-bedroom apartments with monthly rent starting under $400.

“During these challenging times, providing affordable housing is paramount to our residents,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said. “I’m grateful for the partnership and the transformative change this new development will bring to the Holden Heights community.”

Demings said the complex is part of the county’s “Housing For All” plan, which has set a goal of creating 30,000 housing units.

“For the next 10 years, Orange County will commit $10 million each year towards increasing the housing stock here within this community,” Demings said.

Madison Landing is one of three affordable housing developments that are in the process of being built in Orange County.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking came after the county contributed $747,000 in funding through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program.

Project leaders said the first phase of Madison Landing will be largely reserved for households that make 60 percent of Orange County’s area median income.

Future residents will be able to submit an application a couple of months before the grand opening, which is scheduled for Fall 2021.

