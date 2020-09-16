Marion County deputies arrest man, woman in RV park carjacking

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies say they’ve arrested a carjacking duo, the two now separated as they face charges in the Marion County Jail.

Authorities said Walter Briggs, 29, and Dakota Murphy, 19, were behind Tuesday’s Holiday Travel RV Park carjacking.

The two victims told deputies they got a text message from Briggs asking to be picked up at the RV park, according to an arrest report. When they went to meet Briggs at the location, he and Murphy got into their car.

[TRENDING: Mom kicked off flight after toddler won’t wear mask | Cops: Man stabs librarian in eye with scissors | UCF to conduct random COVID-19 tests on students]

A while later, Briggs took out a gun and demanded the two victims get out of the car. He then moved into the driver seat with Murphy as a passenger, deputies said.

Authorities eventually got word of the carjacking and nearby deputies were able to find the car after conducting a traffic stop around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

During the stop, Briggs told deputies he rented the car. As deputies pressed for more answers in an interview, Briggs said “just take me to booking,” according to investigators.

Deputies said Murphy initially denied being with Briggs during the carjacking but eventually admitted to being with him Tuesday.

The two are now facing carjacking charges. Briggs is being held on a $55,000 bond, Murphy’s bond is set at $50,000.