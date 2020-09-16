Representatives meet to discuss the future of transportation in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Driving in Central Florida can be anything but easy. But one group in Orlando is working to make transportation easier throughout Central Florida.

Officials released the Orlando Transportation 2030 Report, Wednesday which helps to outline a blueprint for the region’s transportation future.

The report takes into account current trends and disruptions facing the region, key mobility challenges and opportunities, and successful practices both within Central Florida and nationwide and then outlines seven regional priorities to move Orlando’s transportation system forward.

“From highway to rail corridors, airports to spaceports, Orlando’s extensive transportation network has long provided a foundation for economic growth,” Sean DeMartino, ART board member said.

Group members included representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 5, MetroPlan Orlando, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX), and the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

“The transportation system does not consistently provide efficient and reliable access to jobs, education, health care, and other services that residents of all ages and abilities in all parts of the region need to thrive,” DeMartino added.

The seven priorities that officials have listed include:

Build out and speed up regional transit systems to achieve a dramatic increase in access to jobs, education, health care, attractions, and services using public and private mobility solutions.

Transform all of Interstate 4 by adding capacity and incorporating emerging technologies and design techniques, allowing our region’s ‘main corridor’ to achieve the highest levels of safety, efficiency, and reliability.

Improve east-west connectivity between key locations throughout Central Florida to support commuting, visitor, and supply chain needs and better integrate our diverse region.

Strengthen Central Florida’s global gateways for air, space, sea, rail, and highway transportation to support further growth in trade and visitor activity.

Lead in transportation innovation including automated, connected, electric, and shared vehicle technologies.

Empower a regional transportation authority to oversee the expansion, management, and operations of regional public transit systems.

Invest boldly in a shared regional vision for transportation to support communities and a globally competitive economy.

“We must reimagine and reinvent transportation in Central Florida for the 21 Century,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “Achieving these transportation priorities will enhance the safety and security of our transportation system; ensure more equitable access to jobs, schools, and health care for Central Floridians; and increase the competitiveness of our businesses—positioning Orlando for continued prosperity through 2030 and beyond.”

The blueprint provides overall strategic direction, with the expectation that priorities and actions will be refined on an ongoing basis, officials said.

