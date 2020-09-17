Light Up UCF canceled amid concerns over pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A popular holiday tradition in Central Florida has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Officials announced Thursday that Light Up UCF will not be held this year in light of the pandemic.

“Due to ongoing public health and safety concerns and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the tough decision has been made to not hold Light Up UCF this year,“ officials said.

A post was made on the event’s website. The post read: “The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, partners, and vendors remain our number one priority as we navigate through these times.”

According to its website, Light Up UCF is Orlando’s most affordable holiday tradition, offering a free holiday light show, free Holiday Film Festival and Orlando’s largest outdoor skating rink.

“Light Up UCF wishes everyone a safe and healthy holiday season this year,” officials added.