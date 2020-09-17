Video shows wooden plank attack outside 7-Eleven in Orange County

Deputies in Orange County are searching for a man they say attacked another man outside a convenience store.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven at East Colonial and Rouse Road.

Deputies released surveillance video of the attack, which shows a man being struck after he walks out of the store. The video appears to show the culprit using a piece of wood in the attack, hitting the victim several times, according to officials.

The victim was able to get back inside, but the assailant took off with his bike, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Mom kicked off flight after toddler won’t wear mask | Cops: Man stabs librarian in eye with scissors | UCF to conduct random COVID-19 tests on students]

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.