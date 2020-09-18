Orange County playgrounds reopen with new rules

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a six-month closure, playgrounds and outdoor fitness stations are reopening in Orlando. News 6 drove around to several playgrounds from Barker Park to Ivanhoe Village to Avalon Park and playgrounds were empty Friday.

Some adults like Kirsten and Laurie took advantage of the opportunity to use the outdoor fitness equipment near College Park. They didn’t want to give their last names, but said they are thankful the fitness pods opened up.

“I need to work on the quarantine pounds that have packed on. We’re glad things have opened back up,” Laurie said.

The city of Orlando has reopened 47 city-run playgrounds and 15 outdoor fitness pods.

“It’s not easy to be cooped up all these months. It’s really hard, so it’s nice to be able to get back outside again,” Laurie said.

“The sun is shining, I’m with a BFF here. It’s sunny, it’s gorgeous,” Kirsten said.

There are some new rules. For Orlando city-run playgrounds and fitness stations that reopened Friday:

Masks will be required.

People must stay six feet away from people not from the same household.

Visitors will be required to wash or sanitize their hands before and after use.

The capacity for the playground areas will be limited to 50 people at a time.

In Orange County, new signs wer eposted at all 118 county-run playgrounds that will open Saturday. It’s a COVID-19 safety warning.

Unlike city-run playgrounds, only 10 children will be allowed on the playground at a time. It says the equipment will not be sanitized daily and that masks are strongly recommended. The bottom of the message reads, “play at your own risk.”

Orange County and the city of Orlando will have park staff monitoring the playgrounds to educate visitors and make sure the rules are being followed.