Video visitation resumes at Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After being suspended in March because of concerns over the coronavirus, the Orange County Jail Video Visitation Center is reopening with new guidelines.

According to officials, the Video Visitation Center at jail will reopen Monday at 9 a.m.

Visitation by family and friends had been suspended since March 29. Attorneys, however, were still able to visit clients through the center, officials said.

“New guidelines will be in place when visitation resumes to include a revised schedule,” an Orange County Jail representative said. “Visitors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked to be admitted to the center."

Officials said anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed inside.

In addition to face masks and temperature checks, social distancing will also be in place inside the video center and visitor stations will be disinfected between each visit.

“It’s important for inmates to stay connected with family and other loved ones, and we’re pleased to be able to reopen Video Visitation in a safe fashion,” said Chief of Corrections Louis A. Quiñones, Jr.

All visits must be scheduled by calling 407-836-8061.