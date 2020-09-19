LIVE TRACK: Teddy, Wilfred, Beta churn in the Atlantic, no immediate threat to Florida

***The story will be updated throughout the day***

Post-Tropical Cyclone Alpha

Tropics Forecast Cone at 10:35 Friday Evening, September 18th

Post-Tropical Cyclone Alpha is 1090 miles east northeast of The Azores.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the storm is moving northeast at 16 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts. The remnant low is expected to dissipate by Saturday night.

There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.

No other updates will be given for Alpha.

Tropical Storm Beta

Tropics Forecast Cone at 7:53 Saturday Morning, September 19th

Tropical Storm Beta is 290 miles east of Mouth Of The Rio Grande in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph as the storm moves north at 8 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center of the storm.

Forecasters predict the center of Beta will slowly approach the Texas coast into early next week.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Port Aransas to High Island.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from, South of Port Aransas Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande and East of High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana.

Hurricane Teddy

Tropics Forecast Cone at 7:41 Saturday Morning, September 19th

Teddy is a Category 3 Hurricane currently 605 miles southeast of Bermuda.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph as the storm moves northwest at 14 mph.

A turn toward the north is likely on Sunday, followed by a continued northward motion into early next week.

Teddy is expected to approach Bermuda on Sunday and move near or east of the island late Sunday and early Monday.

Hurricane-force winds currently extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

Tropical Storm Wilfred

Tropics Forecast Cone at 4:57 Saturday Night, September 19th

Tropical Storm Wilfred is 885 miles west of The Cabo Verde Islands

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph. Wilfred is currently moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Small fluctuations in intensity are possible over the weekend. A general weakening trend should begin by late Sunday and Wilfred is forecast to become a remnant low in a few days.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.