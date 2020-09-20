Streets, yards flood in Volusia County after almost a foot of rain was recorded

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Volusia County woke up to more than a puddle Sunday as floodwaters overtook yards and streets.

According to city officials, the City of Edgewater has recorded rainfall of 8.55 inches at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Mango Tree Drive and 11.6 inches at the Water Treatment Plant at State Road 442 and I-95.

“Stormwater crews have been working around the clock since 7:00 p.m. last night to mitigate the effects from this rainfall,” Edgewater officials said.

News 6 reached out to the city with questions regarding the flooding. See their responses below.

Are you responding to any flooding near Edgewater?

“City crews have been responding to the effects of this rainfall since 7:00 p.m. last evening (Saturday, September 19, 2020). This includes but is not limited to Environmental Services, Police, Fire and Parks and Recreation Departments. Units continue to respond to calls for service and also doing pro-active work to facilitate drainage.”

Are there any road closures or blocked areas?

“There are intermittent closures depending on how water is ponding and receding. Providing a list of these now may only result in finding them open and others temporarily blocked as conditions change and improve.”

Is there any drainage happening?

“Yes, although it will take time due to the amount of rainfall in a short period of time coupled with high tides.”

Is the flooding a direct result of the weather today?

“It would appear so since nearly a foot of rain has fallen in at least one area of the City.”