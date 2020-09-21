Do not flush: Sanford residents asked to limit toilet usage due to heavy rainfall

SANFORD, Fla. – The city of Sanford on Sunday implored residents to limit toilet flushing after significant rainfall impacted sewers.

In a Facebook post, the city said, “The sanitary sewer system is experiencing a surcharge condition due to rainwater entering the sewers, this impacts the ability of the system to process normal sewer flow. We are asking customers to limit toilet flushing and other activities that contribute to sewer flow for the next 24 hours.”

Heavy rain fell across Central Florida over the weekend, with some areas receiving up to 12 inches of rain.

Conditions are expected to dry out over the next few days.